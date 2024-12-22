St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI - Drug, Poss. Of Crack, DLS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4009794
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12-21-24 at 2320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St. / High St., Lyndon, VT
VIOLATIONS:
DUI - Drug
Possession of Crack Cocaine
Driver's License Suspended - Criminal
ACCUSED: Seth Willard
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of Depot Street and High Street in Lyndon, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle being operated by Seth Willard (40) of Peacham, VT, traveling in the opposite direction. Troopers recognized Willard and knew him to have a criminally suspended driver's license. Troopers conducted a U-turn and subsequently initiated a traffic stop on High Street.
Investigation revealed Willard did have a criminally suspended driver's license. While speaking with Willard, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Willard was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and operating with a criminally suspended driver's license. While conducting a search incident to arrest of Willard's person, Troopers located an object on him that was found to contain crack cocaine. A VSP K9 conducted an exterior sniff and alerted on the suspect vehicle, which was subsequently seized. Willard was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 0830 hours, for the aforementioned charges.
SUSPECT: Seth Willard
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-10-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop“A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
