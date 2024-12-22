Azerbaijani Team Prepares To Compete In Three Prestigious International Olympiads

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The preparation of young programmers representing Azerbaijan in international Olympiads continues successfully. In collaboration with Azercell, the of Science and Education, and the Institute of Education, the latest“Informatics Camp” was held at the Baku Higher Oil School, Azernews reports.

This initiative brought together talented students preparing for major competitions, including the European Girls' in Informatics, the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, and the International Olympiad in Informatics. Participants included 8th- and 9th-grade students from Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan, selected from among the winners of the Republican Subject Olympiads. Over the course of an intensive week-long program, the students engaged in mock tests and informatics training sessions tailored to Olympiad-level challenges.

It is worth mentioning that“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been supporting the preparation process of Azerbaijani schoolchildren participating in international Olympiads since 2017. Over this period, students from both regional and capital schools have won 80 medals in various programming competitions across different age groups.

