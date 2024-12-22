Azerbaijani Team Prepares To Compete In Three Prestigious International Olympiads
12/22/2024 5:09:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The preparation of young programmers representing Azerbaijan in
international Olympiads continues successfully. In collaboration
with Azercell, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the
Institute of Education, the latest“Informatics Camp” was held at
the Baku Higher Oil School, Azernews reports.
This initiative brought together talented students preparing for
major competitions, including the European Girls' olympiad in
Informatics, the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, and the
International Olympiad in Informatics. Participants included 8th-
and 9th-grade students from Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan,
selected from among the winners of the Republican Subject
Olympiads. Over the course of an intensive week-long program, the
students engaged in mock tests and informatics training sessions
tailored to Olympiad-level challenges.
It is worth mentioning that“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been
supporting the preparation process of Azerbaijani schoolchildren
participating in international Olympiads since 2017. Over this
period, students from both regional and capital schools have won 80
medals in various programming competitions across different age
groups.
