(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The next wave of American protectionism threatens to redraw the economic map of Latin America. Trump's proposed tariffs could slash $800 billion in U.S.-Mexico trade and reshape regional commerce patterns starting in 2025.



Brazil and Mexico stand at the forefront of this impending challenge, as revealed by a recent Moody's Analytics report. The analysis paints a picture of economic uncertainty for the region, with varying degrees of impact across different countries.



Mexico stands to lose the most, facing potential 25% tariffs on all exports and disruptions to its automotive sector. Each vehicle crosses the border about eight times during production, multiplying the tariff impact at each stage. Mexican President Sheinbaum has already signaled retaliatory measures, setting the stage for an escalating trade conflict.



Brazil emerges as another key target, with Trump specifically calling out its high import duties. The $73.8 billion U.S.-Brazil trade relationship spans critical sectors like aircraft , steel, and agricultural products. Trump's threat of 5-10% baseline tariffs would significantly impact Brazilian exports.



The economic stakes extend beyond direct trade. Mexican remittances, worth $63 billion annually and representing 4.2% of GDP, face disruption from potential mass deportations. Central American nations, where remittances often exceed 20% of GDP, would feel similar pressure.

Trump's Tariff Threat: Mexico and Brazil in the Crosshairs

Trump's policy could trigger broader regional shifts. His pledge to boost U.S. oil production might reduce demand from Latin American exporters. Meanwhile, stricter policies on green technology could dampen prices for the region's copper, lithium, and other critical minerals.



The situation creates strategic challenges and opportunities. Some manufacturing could shift from China to Latin America as companies seek to navigate U.S. tariffs. However, if Chinese growth slows due to trade tensions, demand for Latin American raw materials could decline.



This realignment of hemispheric trade relations arrives as Latin America grapples with existing challenges of political instability and economic inequality. The region's response to these pressures will shape its economic trajectory for years to come.

