Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Set To Marry Lauren Sanchez Check The ₹5096-Crore Wedding Plan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez in a lavish Aspen, Colorado wedding, which, according to Daily Mail, is likely to cost the American billionaire a whopping $600 million (approximately ₹5096 crore).

The two have been in a relationship since May 2023. Their wedding will reportedly be no less than a wonder Winterland theme celebration.

| Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez enjoyed $4,000 wine on their engagement: Report When will Jeff Bezos marry Lauren Sanchez?

The American billionaire Jeff Bezos is likely to marry Lauren Sanchez next Saturday in an extravagant $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado, according to the New York Post.

Who will attend Jeff Bezos's wedding?

The ultra-luxurious wedding is likely to be attended by several stars and celebrities, including Bill Gate , Leonardo DiCaprio and Queen Rania of Jordan, reported Page Six.

| Who is Lauren Sanchez, Jefff Bezos' fiance? How the ₹5096 crore wedding look like?

Party planners who will be organising the grand event have reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement not to disclose the full details of the wedding gala.

For Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, planners are likely to“cherry-pick” their favorite things from around the world and bring them into Aspen, Aspen planner Sarah Rose Attman told Express US.

| Jeff Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez speaks on life with billionaire

The team will make sure that the couple's favourite items are in the city, whether it is a cake from Paris or a hairstylist from New York, or their favorite music band.

I do have a Pinterest, just like every other bride: Sanchez

There has been no official confirmation about the wedding date, either from Jeff Bezos or Lauren Sanchez. However, Sanchez has shared plans about her wedding in different interviews.

During an interaction with 'The Today Show', she said,“You know, with the book tour and making these grantees has taken up a lot of my time and then the holidays,” she said.

She also admitted of looking for different dress ideas on platforms like Pinterest just like every other bride.“I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride," she said.