Mark Burnett, Who Rejected Trump's 2016 Candidacy, Appointed UK Envoy By US President-Elect

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald has appointed Mark Burnett, the renowned television producer behind "The Apprentice," as his special envoy to the United Kingdom. This announcement was made on Saturday via Trump's social platform, Truth Social.

Donald Trump expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "It is my great honour to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom."

Trump highlighted Burnett's extensive experience in television production and business, noting that he brings“a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role.”

The responsibilities of this position will differ from those of the US ambassador to the UK, as Mark Burnett's appointment does not require Senate confirmation.

Mark Burnett's Focus Areas in UK

In his new role, Mark Burnett will aim to strengthen diplomatic relations between the US and the UK. Trump elaborated that Burnett will concentrate on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges.

Mark Burnett, 64, was born in London and has had a prolific career in television. He is credited with creating several successful reality TV formats, including "Survivor," "Shark Tank," and "The Voice," in addition to "The Apprentice." His work has earned him 13 Emmy Awards, underscoring his impact on the television industry.

Before moving to the US in 1982, Burnett served as a paratrooper in the British Army. He later became president of MGM Television in 2015 but stepped down in 2022 following Amazon's acquisition of the studio.

Mark Burnett's Relationship with Donald Trump

Mark Burnett's collaboration with Trump on "The Apprentice" significantly elevated Trump's public profile, helping him transition from a real estate mogul to a household name.

Despite their professional ties, Mark Burnett distanced himself from Donald Trump during the latter's controversial 2016 presidential campaign. In a statement at that time, Mark Burnett expressed his rejection of the "hatred, division and misogyny" associated with Donald Trump's candidacy.