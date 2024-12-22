Pope Francis condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, decries targeting of children

(MENAFN) Pope Francis condemned Israeli on Gaza on Saturday, expressing his sorrow over the previous day's targeting of children in the Gaza Strip.



“Yesterday, children were bombed. This is not war. This is cruelty. I want to say this because it touches my heart,” he told members of the Roman Curia, the Vatican's senior administrative body.



He also expressed regret that Israeli airstrikes had stopped Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the highest official of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, from entering Gaza.



Since the Hamas on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 45,000 people in Gaza, the most of them were women and children, and reduced the area to rubble.



On November 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel is also facing a genocide complaint at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the region.



