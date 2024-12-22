Arabian Automobiles Company Unveils Year-End Savings on Nissan Models

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – December 19, 2024: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is excited to announce its annual Year-End Savings campaign. Running until the end of December, this limited-time offer provides substantial savings on select Nissan models, delivering unmatched value for customers.



This year’s campaign features savings of up to AED 75,000 across Nissan’s popular lineup, including the Altima, X-Trail, Pathfinder, Z and an exclusive opportunity to purchase the legendary Nissan Patrol V8. Additionally, each purchase comes with a comprehensive 5-year warranty, reinforcing AACs’ commitment to customer satisfaction and reliability.



Recognizing the diverse need of customers, AAC also offers tailored business solutions to support fleet growth and operational efficiency. With savings up to AED 75,000 & a comprehensive 3-year warranty across Nissan’s popular line-up, which includes Altima, X-Trail, Pathfinder and Patrol V8, businesses can enhance their fleet performance as they prepare for 2025.



Customers are encouraged to book a test drive or visit their nearest Nissan showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates to take advantage of these exceptional offers. For more information or to explore the complete lineup online, visit nissan-dubai or call 800-NISSAN (800-647726).





