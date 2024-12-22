MultiBank Group Celebrates Success at Traders Fair Hong Kong 2024

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 20 December 2024: MultiBank Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has been recognized for its industry contributions at Traders Fair Hong Kong 2024. The company was honored with three prestigious awards: ‘Best Forex Partners Program Global 2024,’ ‘Best Forex Broker in the Philippines,’ and ‘Forex Broker of the Year.’

Traders Fair Hong Kong is a leading financial event in Asia, bringing together thousands of traders, investors, and industry professionals from around the world. The platform showcases the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping global financial markets. The Group’s recognition at the event highlights its commitment to excellence and innovation in delivering top-tier financial services.

The ‘Best Forex Partners Program Global 2024’ award reflects the institution’s ability to build strong partnerships by offering industry-leading tools, resources, and incentives for success. The other two awards – ‘Best Forex Broker in the Philippines’ and ‘Forex Broker of the Year’ – further cement the company’s reputation for delivering exceptional services across diverse markets.

Expressing his pride in the achievement, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: “We are deeply honored to receive these awards at Traders Fair Hong Kong 2024. They reflect our dedication to redefining industry standards and elevating client experiences. At MultiBank Group, we are committed to innovation, reliability, and providing the highest level of service.”

With a product portfolio of over 20,000 financial instruments, spanning forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices, and digital assets, the Group empowers clients with diverse trading options. Supported by advanced trading platforms, superior liquidity, and multi-jurisdictional regulation, the Group ensures a secure, transparent, and seamless trading experience.

Established in 2005, MultiBank Group now serves over 1 million clients across 100 countries, managing a daily trading volume of more than $18.1 billion. With offices in key financial hubs worldwide, MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards, establishing its position as a trusted leader in the global financial industry.





MENAFN22122024002987014458ID1109020674