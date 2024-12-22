Photo Of The Day

Date
12/22/2024 2:16:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, FIFA President Gianni Infanito.
MENAFN22122024000071011013ID1109020640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.