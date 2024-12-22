Video: Prithvi Gandharv On Art, Inspiration, & Kashmiri Influence With Nazir Ganaie
Prithvi Gandharv, a celebrated singer and composer known for his work in bollywood and soulful Ghazals, made his mark with the iconic“Bajirao Mastani.” In a candid conversation with Nazir Ganaie on Beyond The Headlines, Prithvi opens up about his artistic journey, how the beauty of Kashmir has shaped his music, and the deep connection between his classical roots and modern-day compositions.
