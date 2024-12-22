Dubai Islamic Bank Relaunches 'DIB XTRA' Campaign with Exceptional Rewards and Exclusive Benefits

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 20 December 2024: Back due to popular demand, Dubai Islamic Bank recently relaunched the DIB XTRA Salary Transfer Campaign to reward citizens and residents of the UAE who are looking for an enhanced banking experience. Synonymous with its name, XTRA, the re-energised campaign is loaded with extra benefits that are designed to provide a complete array of unmatched privileges for customers. With this successful launch, DIB is reinforcing its commitment to providing meaningful solutions to customers – solutions that truly matter to them.



The new phase of ‘DIB XTRA’ introduces one of the most competitive joining bonuses in the market. As part of the campaign, customers who open a new DIB XTRA Salary Transfer Account and transfer their new salary to the bank, can enjoy up to AED 16,000 guaranteed joining bonus. Additionally, customers joining this campaign may avail a new DIB Finance product or Credit Card, having them entitled to apply for a Personal Finance, Auto Finance or Home Finance.



In order to reward customers who opt for an easier and more convenient way to open their account via the bank’s digital channels, DIB is offering an extra 15% joining bonus.



In addition to the competitive joining bonuses, the campaign offers a comprehensive suite of value-added benefits such as zero-balance account, eliminating the need to maintain minimum balances. For those looking to send money abroad, DIB will provide free international remittances through its digital channels, making international transactions cost-effective and hassle-free. Credit cardholders can unlock exclusive rewards, such as up to 5% back on dining, travel, and more with SHAMS Credit Card, or earn Skywards Miles and complimentary Silver tier status with Emirates Skywards DIB Credit Card. Furthermore, UAE Nationals can avail a DIB Personal Finance up to AED 5 million with an instalment holiday of up to 180 days, and Expatriate customers up to AED 3 million financing, while Home Finance customers can get up to 85% finance (for UAE Nationals) and up to 80% finance (for Expatriates) with a sweetener of a one-time evaluation fee waiver, further enhancing affordability and accessibility.



Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said: “The strong response to our ‘DIB XTRA’ campaign has been very encouraging, with previous editions offering many customers a rewarding banking experience. These milestones reflect the campaign’s success and our continued commitment to enhancing our customers’ banking experience with valuable and impactful offerings.”

“With the enhanced ‘DIB XTRA Salary Transfer’ campaign, we are thrilled to offer greater flexibility, elevated benefits, and exclusive digital rewards that cater to the diverse needs of our valued customers. DIB remains committed to innovating and evolving, ensuring every customer interaction is meaningful, accessible, and rewarding. This campaign reflects our dedication to providing an exceptional banking experience that goes beyond conventional offerings, solidifying our position as a leader in the Islamic banking sector,” concluded Mr. Malhotra.

Through the ‘DIB XTRA’ Campaign, DIB continues to set the standard for customer-centric banking, delivering inclusive, competitive financial solutions that empower the UAE’s residents to achieve their financial goals.





