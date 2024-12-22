Major U.S. stocks close higher on Friday

(MENAFN) The major stock indexes on Wall Street closed on a positive note at the end of trading on Friday. Investors responded positively to market movements, leading to gains across the board. The performance of key indexes highlighted a strong finish to the trading session.



The Industrial Average saw a significant gain, rising by 498.02 points, or 1.2 percent, to close at 42,840.26 points. This increase marked a strong end to a volatile trading day, with the finishing notably higher after earlier fluctuations. The rally helped boost investor sentiment as the session drew to a close.



The broader S&P 500 Index also posted gains, increasing by 63.77 points, or 1.1 percent, to finish at 5,930.85 points. This rise reflected a positive shift in market conditions, with broad-based gains across various sectors contributing to the index's overall performance. It underscored a trend of growth in the broader market.



Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite, which tracks technology stocks, rose by 199.83 points, or 1.0 percent, to close at 19,572.60 points. The increase in this index was driven by strong performances in tech stocks, which have been a key driver of the broader market's movement. Overall, the day's gains were a welcome sign for investors, reflecting optimism in the markets.

