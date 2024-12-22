عربي


Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Assault, Destroy Enemy Equipment On Kupiansk Axis

12/22/2024 1:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces successfully repelled another Russian assault on the outskirts of Kupiansk, destroying an enemy tank and three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), with another IFV seriously damaged.

The Khortytsia Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy assault was repelled thanks to the coordinated efforts of multiple units, including the Achilles Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade, the 116th Mechanized Brigade, the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade, and the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Khortytsia Group of Forces

Read also: Explosives technicians neutralize downed Russian missile in Sumy region

Photo credit: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

