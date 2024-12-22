Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Assault, Destroy Enemy Equipment On Kupiansk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces successfully repelled another Russian assault on the outskirts of Kupiansk, destroying an enemy tank and three infantry fighting (IFVs), with another IFV seriously damaged.

The Khortytsia Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy assault was repelled thanks to the coordinated efforts of multiple units, including the Achilles Unmanned Strike Systems Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade, the 116th Mechanized Brigade, the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade, and the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade.

