Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,820 In Past Day

12/22/2024 1:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 774,100 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and December 22, 2024, including 1,820 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.


Russia

Since the full-scale war began, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,609 (+15) Russian tanks, 19,870 (+29) armored fighting vehicles, 21,284 (+32) artillery systems, 1,256 multiple rocket launchers, 1,030 (+3) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,947 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,735 (+50) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 31,972 (+81) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,662 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

