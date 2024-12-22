Grossman Attorneys At Law Expands To Washington, D.C., Strengthening Advocacy For Longshore And Defense Base Act Clients

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Washington, D.C., December 21st, 2024: Grossman Attorneys at Law, a premier personal injury law firm nationally recognized for its expertise in maritime and workers' compensation cases, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Washington, D.C. This strategic expansion underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to advocating for workers under the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act (LHWCA) and the Defense Base Act (DBA).



A Trusted Name in Longshore and DBA Claims



For over 38 years, Grossman Attorneys at Law has earned a reputation as a champion for injured maritime workers and government contractors. With the addition of the Washington, D.C. office, the firm aims to enhance its accessibility to clients navigating complex claims under the LHWCA and DBA. These federal statutes provide critical protections and benefits to employees injured in high-risk environments, such as ports, offshore installations, and overseas defense projects.



Why Washington, D.C.?



As the hub for federal agencies and global contractors, Washington, D.C. serves as a focal point for Defense Base Act claims. The city's proximity to administrative bodies, such as the U.S. Department of Labor, makes it an ideal location for Grossman Attorneys to expand its reach and streamline representation for injured workers. This move reflects the firm's strategic vision of positioning itself where it can most effectively advocate for clients with unique and specialized claims.



Howard S. Grossman: A Legacy of Leadership



At the helm of Grossman Attorneys is Howard S. Grossman, a seasoned litigator with unparalleled expertise in Longshore and DBA claims. Over nearly four decades, Mr. Grossman has successfully represented clients in high-stakes cases against formidable opponents, including Fortune 500 companies and top-tier defense contractors. His dedication to justice and proven track record of securing favorable outcomes have solidified the firm's standing as a leader in these complex areas of law.



“Expanding to Washington, D.C., allows us to be closer to the heart of federal injury claims and better serve the brave individuals who rely on these vital legal protections,” said Howard S. Grossman.“Whether it's a longshore worker injured on the docks or a government contractor hurt overseas, we are here to ensure their rights are upheld and their voices are heard.”



Dedicated Advocacy for High-Risk Workers



The expansion of Grossman Attorneys at Law into Washington, D.C., signifies more than just a new office location. It's a testament to the firm's commitment to providing unparalleled legal support to the workers who face the greatest risks in their professions. The firm's litigation-first strategy ensures that clients receive dedicated representation from attorneys unafraid to take cases to trial when justice demands it.



Seamless Access to National Expertise



With offices in Florida and now Washington, D.C., Grossman Attorneys is well-positioned to handle cases nationwide. The firm's multilingual team-fluent in English, Spanish, Creole, French, Russian, and Ukrainian-ensures accessibility to clients from diverse backgrounds, reinforcing its dedication to inclusivity and comprehensive client care.



Contact Information:

Grossman Attorneys at Law

853 New Jersey Ave SE Suite 200

Washington, DC 20003

571-601-4548





Phone :-571-601-4548

Url :- personal-injury-lawyers-in-washington-dc