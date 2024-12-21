Chloeta Awarded GSA OASIS+ IDIQ Contract For Intelligence, Federal Civilian And Defense Support Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chloeta has been awarded a new contract for any agency to use its environmental, national security and intelligence services.

- Heath Tebow, Vice President, PMOOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chloeta, a Native American-owned and leading provider of professional services to the U.S. (USG) has been awarded a new Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). The One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS+) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) Small Business (SB) award will expand Chloeta's existing service offerings to the USG in the areas of defense, critical infrastructure, national security and intelligence community support. Pre-competed Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWAC) such as this OASIS+ award, allow any federal agency to rapidly utilize a vendor's services in a streamlined manner. This prestigious 10-year contract was awarded to only approximately 560 firms across a variety of domains. Our firm was awarded all NAICS under the Environmental and Facilities Domains. This contract solidifies Chloeta's position as a trusted partner of the federal government, delivering innovative, multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges.The OASIS+ contract represents a significant opportunity for Chloeta to provide a broad spectrum of professional services, including program management, consulting, intelligence, logistics, engineering, and scientific support. With its proven track record of delivering exceptional services to various government agencies, Chloeta is well-positioned to leverage this contract to drive meaningful outcomes for both new and existing federal clients.

Meredith Kemp

Chloeta

+1 877-245-6382

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.