عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Mulls Law Revision To Advance Green Development Of Fishery Sector

China Mulls Law Revision To Advance Green Development Of Fishery Sector


12/21/2024 3:10:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China aims to strengthen resource conservation, enhance the quality and green development of the fishery sector through a draft law revision, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The draft revision to the fisheries law has been submitted on Saturday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for deliberation.

The draft, containing 88 articles in seven chapters, stipulates measures to promote and regulate aquaculture, tighten fishing management, strengthen fishery resource proliferation and protection, as well as enhance oversight.

China's current fisheries law came into force in 1986

MENAFN21122024000195011045ID1109020038


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search