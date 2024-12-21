China Mulls Law Revision To Advance Green Development Of Fishery Sector
12/21/2024 3:10:15 PM
China aims to strengthen resource conservation, enhance the
quality and green development of the fishery sector through a draft
law revision, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The draft revision to the fisheries law has been submitted on
Saturday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the
National People's Congress, the national legislature, for
deliberation.
The draft, containing 88 articles in seven chapters, stipulates
measures to promote and regulate aquaculture, tighten fishing
management, strengthen fishery resource proliferation and
protection, as well as enhance oversight.
China's current fisheries law came into force in 1986
