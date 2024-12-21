Zoomcar Launches 'Zoomcar Cabs' Affordable Car Rentals With Drivers As A New Offering

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, December 20, 2024 – Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZCAR), India's leading car-sharing marketplace, has announced the launch of Zoomcar Cabs, as a pilot in Bengaluru that provides commercial cars with professional drivers at the best prices. Expanding beyond its successful self-drive offerings, this move reflects Zoomcar's commitment to listening to Guests feedback, introducing Zoomcar Cabs as an added service to meet growing demand and fulfill the diverse needs of its customers.



With Zoomcar Cabs, Guests now have the flexibility to choose from a wide variety of vehicles, including hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs, as well as the ability to select specific car models which is in contrast to the existing market where users usually only have the option to select the car category. Guests simply need to add their pick-up or start location on the app and have full control of their stops, routes, destinations, etc. without the need to update it on the app, unlike other cab apps.



Zoomcar Cabs offers the freedom to book a car for as little as two hours to extended periods of over 30 days. Zoomcar's platform continues to prioritize transparency and reliability, offering a clear and user-friendly pricing structure. The rental fee for Zoomcar Cabs includes driver allowances, fuel costs, and a fixed kilometer limit.



These unique features set Zoomcar Cabs apart from other cab services and apps, ensuring Guests experience a combination of diversity, quality, choice, and freedom to modify their itinerary in real time allowing them to tailor their travel preferences.



Whether for business trips, family vacations, or everyday commutes, Zoomcar Cabs is designed to meet diverse use cases, ensuring comfort, reliability, and affordability. Guests can easily book their preferred vehicles through Zoomcar's seamless platform, reinforcing Zoomcar's commitment to delivering hassle-free travel experiences.



Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO, Zoomcar, said: "At Zoomcar, we have always been committed to enhancing mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The launch of Zoomcar Cabs marks a significant step in fulfilling this commitment and allows us to extend our offerings to travelers who prefer the convenience of chauffeur-driven vehicles while maintaining the same level of choice, quality, and transparency that Zoomcar is known for. "



The launch of Zoomcar Cabs as a pilot in Bengaluru marks a significant step in Zoomcar's journey, offering customers a new level of flexibility and convenience. As a pioneer in the car-sharing market, the company continues to evolve its offerings to meet the dynamic needs of modern travelers.





Company :-Avian WE

User :- Aashita Gupta

Email :...