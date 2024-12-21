Communications Minister Chairs Meeting To Review National Cybersecurity Strategy Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr Talaat, Egypt's of Communications and Information Technology, chaired a pivotal meeting of the Supreme Cybersecurity Council, where members reviewed and discussed the progress of projects under the National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2023–2027. The session focused on essential cybersecurity measures across various state sectors, including implementation plans and strategies to address emerging threats and bolster digital infrastructure readiness.

Talaat underscored the vital role of cybersecurity in ensuring the sustainability of Egypt's digital transformation. He emphasized that a secure digital environment is critical for protecting the nation's digital assets and ensuring the continuity of essential services, which are crucial for both economic and social development.





Key Elements of National Cybersecurity Strategy

The National Cybersecurity Strategy aims to build an integrated framework designed to withstand cyber threats while enhancing trust in Egypt's digital infrastructure. Talaat highlighted that this framework is fundamental not only for safeguarding digital assets but also for fostering sustainable development in an increasingly connected world.

The strategy includes comprehensive measures for enhancing cybersecurity across multiple fronts, such as strengthening the legal and regulatory frameworks, improving technical capabilities, and fostering public-private partnerships to promote innovation and scientific research. Talaat emphasized that collaboration at both the national and international levels is crucial for adopting best practices and maintaining robust cybersecurity standards.





Cybersecurity Guidelines

The meeting also focused on reviewing and approving cybersecurity guidelines for various government sectors. These guidelines are intended to ensure the adoption of best practices in network and system governance, risk mitigation, and business continuity in the face of potential cyber threats. They also aim to improve the operational capabilities of institutions and raise awareness about cybersecurity throughout the community.

Talaat emphasized the need for coordinated efforts across relevant entities to meet the goals outlined in the National Cybersecurity Strategy. He stressed that regional and international cooperation is essential for strengthening Egypt's cybersecurity framework and protecting its digital infrastructure from evolving threats.





Proactive Measures to Prevent Cyberattacks

In addition to setting guidelines, the council discussed the importance of implementing proactive measures to safeguard against cyberattacks. This includes developing detailed plans to prevent cyber threats, enhancing cybersecurity systems, and ensuring the safety and integrity of digital platforms. Special focus was placed on securing Egypt's telecommunications and information infrastructure, which forms the backbone of the country's digital economy.

Talaat also reiterated the government's ongoing efforts to protect critical national infrastructure and strengthen Egypt's cybersecurity defenses. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to enhance the nation's capabilities in addressing cybersecurity challenges, furthering Egypt's position as a leader in regional and global cybersecurity efforts.





Research and Innovation

The meeting also highlighted the importance of fostering scientific research and innovation in cybersecurity. Talaat reiterated that the government is committed to encouraging the development of advanced cybersecurity solutions and promoting community awareness about the importance of safeguarding digital environments.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy, launched by the Supreme Cybersecurity Council, aims to establish a secure and resilient digital ecosystem for Egypt. The strategy includes key programs focused on developing a robust legislative framework, enhancing national partnerships, promoting cybersecurity awareness, and boosting international cooperation. Through these measures, Egypt is positioning itself as a regional and global leader in cybersecurity, ready to tackle the evolving challenges of the digital age.