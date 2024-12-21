Abdallat: Jordan Committed To Advancing Protection Of Disability Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- Royal directives continue to drive Jordan's efforts to enhance rights and integration for persons with disabilities, according to Dr. Khalil Al-Abdallat, Director of the Human Rights Unit at the Prime Minister's Office.At a dialogue session hosted by the Renaissance Association for Persons with Disabilities, Al-Abdallat highlighted how Jordan, under King Abdullah II's stewardship, is strengthening protections for people with disabilities.The nation's acceptance of all disability-related recommendations from the Universal Periodic Review underscores its sustained commitment to equality and justice."The 'Without Discrimination' project represents a crucial step forward," Al-Abdallat said during the session, which focused on employment and political participation challenges.He emphasized the project's role in addressing gender-based economic barriers while fostering an environment that enables persons with disabilities to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.The discussions illuminated key challenges and proposed solutions, aligning with Jordan's human rights vision and sustainable development objectives.Al-Abdallat stressed that Royal support and national policies remain instrumental in advancing these initiatives.Calling for enhanced national partnerships, Al-Abdallat emphasized the importance of building a more inclusive society.He pointed to the necessity of sustained coordination between government sectors and civil society organizations to implement the session's recommendations effectively.Dr. Saleh Al-Sharafat, President of the Renaissance Association for Persons with Disabilities, recognized the Human Rights Unit's significant contribution to implementing Universal Periodic Review recommendations, particularly in supporting vulnerable populations.The session brought together government officials and civil society representatives, facilitating dialogue between stakeholders and policymakers to advance inclusivity and justice in Jordanian society.