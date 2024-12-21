Stable Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) - The weather Saturday will be relatively cold almost countrywide and pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.In its report, the department warns of the risk of low horizontal visibility due to fog in the early morning and frost formation in the late night hours over the mountains, Badia and the plains.The weather Sunday will remain substantially unchanged as the day earlier.On Monday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast and the weather remains stable across the Kingdom.As for Tuesday, mercury is set to drop slightly and the forecast remains fairly the same nationwide.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 15 degrees Celsius, and a low of 4?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 22? during the day, sliding to 12? at night.