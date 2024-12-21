High-Value Industries Set To Drive Jordan's Economic Transformation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan's strategic pivot toward high-value industries emerges as a cornerstone of its economic modernization vision, with leaders and economic experts highlighting its potential to position the Kingdom as a regional hub.

The initiative encompasses nine key sectors with 104 targeted initiatives, focusing on developing integrated value chains and fostering innovation across the Kingdom's industrial portfolio.

This strategic framework aims to enhance productivity and create seamless synergies across supply chains and knowledge transfer.

"The economic modernization vision prioritizes sectors with substantial added value," says Fathi Al-Jaghbir, President of Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry.







These sectors include mining, chemical industries, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing, and engineering industries, alongside creative industries development.

The textile and garment sector exemplifies this transformation, projecting to triple its current indicators and generate 149,000 jobs in the coming years.

According to Ihab Qadri, the sector's representative at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the industry has demonstrated remarkable growth, achieving a 42 percent value addition rate surpassing both industrial averages and competitor nations.



Logistics Integration

The initiative's success heavily relies on logistics sector enhancement, according to Nabil Al-Khatib, President of the Jordan Logistics Association.

"Advanced logistics infrastructure is crucial for attracting high-value industrial investments and optimizing operational efficiency," he explains, emphasizing its role in reducing operational costs and enhancing competitive advantage.







Strategic Implementation

The vision outlines several key implementation strategies:

- Development of vertical and horizontal value chains

- Enhancement of infrastructure in industrial zones

- Establishment of research and development centers

- Modernization of regulatory frameworks

- Implementation of tax and customs incentives

Industry experts emphasize that success requires developing skilled local workforce capabilities, particularly in technical education and vocational training. This approach aims to ensure sustainability and competitiveness in regional and global markets.

Economic Impact

The initiative targets significant economic outcomes:

- Achieving 5.6 percent growth rates

- Expanding export capabilities

- Reducing trade deficit

- Attracting foreign direct investment

- Advancing technological capabilities

Iyad Abu Haltam, President of East Amman Investors Industrial Association, notes that these high-value industries offer unique advantages in avoiding traditional price competition and dumping policies while accessing new, non-traditional markets.

The textile sector alone has demonstrated this potential, with exports reaching JD 1.4 billion by the end of last year a fifteenfold increase over two decades.The sector recently achieved 24 percent export growth in the first nine months of this year, driven by renewed U.S. market demand and European market expansion.Looking ahead, the vision aims to increase the sector's added value by 10 percent annually, targeting $1.8 billion by 2033, with export support of $5.5 billion and attracting investments worth $3.1 billion over the coming years.This transformation toward high-value industries represents a strategic shift in Jordan's economic landscape, promising to enhance the Kingdom's competitive position in the global market while driving sustainable economic growth and employment opportunities.