Qatar Strongly Condemns Car-Ramming Attack In Magdeburg, Germany

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the car-ramming attack in Magdeburg, the Republic of Germany, resulting in casualties and injuries.

In a statement on Saturday, the of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the and people of Germany, wishing the a speedy recovery.

