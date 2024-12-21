Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Announces Higley Partners To Receive $2 Million For Addiction Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEDAR RAPIDS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout the decades the Higley property on Mount Vernon Road has served various purposes, which have been beneficial for the community, including its last use as a nursing facility for seniors. This historical landmark has, however, remained vacant since the pandemic, which is finally coming to an end thanks to the developers and the Iowa Opioid Treatment and Recovery Infrastructure Program grant.Covenant Family Solutions , Behavioral Health Partners , and Dahnovan Builders have joined forces to form Higley Partners, transforming the Cedar Rapids landmark into a full continuum of addiction and dual-diagnosis treatment: Radix Recovery.State Governor Kim Reynolds announced last Friday that the Higley Partners will receive a $2 million grant to help finance the renovations of the previous senior care home into Cedar Rapids' first voluntary drug and alcohol rehab center with 68 beds and all levels of outpatient services.The building will be brought back to life with the required materials to preserve its cultural-heritage integrity and continue to operate by enabling the provision of crucial resources and services for the townsfolk. On top of that, this new rehab is expected to create around 40 new job positions.According to the development agreement resolution approved by the city council in November, the project will be incentivized to include a 100% tax rebate for the course of 10 years for the $4.6 million project.Development work on the new Radix Recovery Center is expected to begin this January and conclude in the summer of 2025. Governor Reynolds, city officials and Cedar Rapidians have expressed their support for the project, recognizing its potential to improve the lives of locals striving for sobriety and a renewed sense of purpose in these challenging times.

