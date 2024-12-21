Chloeta Awarded GSA OASIS+ IDIQ Contract For Intelligence, Federal Civilian And Defense Support Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chloeta expands its operational capacity with a new milestone award

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chloeta, a leading provider of innovative solutions, has received an award on the highly competitive GSA OASIS+ Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity(IDIQ) contract vehicle.

Chloeta has been awarded a new OASIS+ contract that any agency can use. This new contract award will amplify Chloeta's capability to provide comprehensive solutions and expand its existing services to defense, intelligence community and federal civilian customers across the globe. This award not only reflects the company's growth but also its commitment towards providing best in class services. The contract award will enhance Chloeta's ability to align more closely to the needs of its federal customers and increase its comprehensive approach in providing solutions. 'We are honored to expand our services with our federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers with the award of this contract.' says Heath Tebow, Vice President, PMO at Chloeta.

For more information about Chloeta and its services, visit .

CONTACT: Meredith Kemp +18772456382 ...