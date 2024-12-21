Israeli assaults on Gaza claim 21 more lives, raising death toll to 45,227 amid growing international outrage
(MENAFN) No less than 21 more Palestinians were murdered in Israeli assaults in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of deaths since the previous year to 45,227, the Health Ministry in the enclave stated on Saturday. A ministry statement also said that some 107,573 others were wounded in the recent attack.
“Israeli forces killed 21 people and injured 61 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry announced, in addition to, “Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,”
Israel has started a genocidal conflict on the Gaza Strip after a cross-border assault by the Palestinian group Hamas in October in the previous year.
The second year of genocide in Gaza has sparked increased international outrage, with politicians and institutions describing the attacks and blockade of assistance deliveries as a premeditated attempt to destroy a population.
