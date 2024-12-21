United States Of America (US) Government And Ethiopia: Sustaining Gains And Accelerating Progress Toward Ending The HIV Epidemic

(MENAFN- APO Group)

For over two decades, the US through the President's Emergency Plan for Relief (PEPFAR), has provided vital support to over 50 countries worldwide, helping them recover from the devastating impact of AIDS while enhancing the and well-being of millions. PEPFAR has harnessed the collective strength and expertise of US government agencies, the private sector, and academia to provide assistance, innovation, and scientific and technical knowledge on an unprecedented scale and speed.

In communities around the world once plagued by AIDS and despair, there now exists a renewed sense of life and hope. PEPFAR's efforts have resulted in over 25 million lives being saved, the prevention of millions of new HIV infections, and the successful containment of HIV epidemics in numerous countries.

In Ethiopia, the US government has invested over USD three billion over the last 21 years to support the HIV/AIDS response. With this funding, we have worked with the Government of Ethiopia to build six regional referral laboratories which recently transformed into Regional Public Health Institutes, eight comprehensive outpatient and maternity complex centers, one outpatient emergency unit and medical academic center, a national public health training center, 10 pharmaceutical warehouses, and 22 health centers.

Over these past 21 years, PEPFAR, in partnership with the Government of Ethiopia, has provided treatment to over 521,036 Ethiopians, of which 11,125 are children. PEPFAR supports the Government of Ethiopia, local partners, and communities to deliver care to 98 percent of people living with HIV on treatment.

Despite the incredible progress that PEPFAR has made in Ethiopia and around the world supporting the HIV/AIDS response, the work is not yet finished. There are several critical challenges that PEPFAR and its key partners must overcome to achieve the results all Ethiopians deserve.

Achieving long-term sustainability in the fight against HIV/AIDS requires a new approach from PEPFAR and other organizations and partners. This means working closely together to improve local capacity, align efforts among donors and governments, create efficiencies, and support Ethiopia's vision, all while ensuring continued progress in controlling the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Over the coming years, the Government of Ethiopia must continue to take on greater financial, political, and programmatic leadership in implementing the HIV/AIDS program in the country.

Strengthening the public health system and fostering community leadership are essential components for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the HIV response in Ethiopia. PEPFAR places a high priority on strengthening Ethiopia's health systems and empowering community-led initiatives specific to Ethiopia's needs. This is crucial for maintaining long-term control of the HIV epidemic because these efforts not only contribute to effective and efficient healthcare delivery, but also ensure sustainability in the fight against HIV.

By doing all this, PEPFAR will be positioned to boldly support the transition from an emergency response to a sustained effort focused on providing prevention, treatment, and achieving viral suppression for people living with HIV to live longer and healthier lives.

PEPFAR commits to its partnership with the Government of Ethiopia, development partners, people living with HIV, civil society, and faith-based organizations with a unified approach to Ethiopia's HIV response efforts in the long term. This partnership will ultimately allow Ethiopia to achieve its goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Together, we can sustain the gains and accelerate towards 2030 and beyond.

