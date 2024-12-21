Blake Lively's Lawsuit Claims Shocking Allegations Against 'It Ends With Us' Costar Justin Baldoni Full Story Inside

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Blake Lively has launched a battle against her former "It Ends with Us" costar and director, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a campaign to ruin her reputation, TMZ reported on Saturday (December 21).

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Lively claims that during filming, the work environment became so hostile that an urgent meeting was held to address the allegations. And, that among the attendees was her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively's lawsuit details several demands raised during the meeting, including prohibiting the display of nude videos or images of women, halting discussions of Baldoni's alleged past "pornography addiction," and stopping sexual discussions and inappropriate comments about Lively's personal life, including her weight and her late father.

Further, the lawsuit states that Lively requested that no additional sex scenes or explicit content be added to the script, including "oral sex or on-camera climaxing" that was not part of the approved script.

Lively, according to TMZ, accuses Baldoni of engaging in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her public image after filming ended. The suit claims the campaign caused harm to her career and caused her family "severe emotional distress".

Baldoni's legal team has denied the allegations, with his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, speaking to TMZ and calling the claims "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious". Freedman further stated that the lawsuit was an attempt by Lively to "fix her negative reputation" and accused her of being a difficult presence on set, claiming she“threatened to not show up to set, threatened to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release.”