Azerbaijan Tallies Candidate Nominations For Upcoming Municipal Election
12/21/2024 9:08:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A total of 15,886 candidates have been nominated for the
upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's
meeting of the CEC, Azernews reports.
According to him, 6,889 persons were issued subscription
sheets.
To note, the municipal election will take place for 685
municipalities, and 8,710 members of municipalities will be
elected.
