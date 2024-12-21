Azerbaijan Tallies Candidate Nominations For Upcoming Municipal Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 15,886 candidates have been nominated for the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, Azernews reports.

According to him, 6,889 persons were issued subscription sheets.

To note, the municipal election will take place for 685 municipalities, and 8,710 members of municipalities will be elected.