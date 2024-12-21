عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Tallies Candidate Nominations For Upcoming Municipal Election

Azerbaijan Tallies Candidate Nominations For Upcoming Municipal Election


12/21/2024 9:08:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 15,886 candidates have been nominated for the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, Azernews reports.

According to him, 6,889 persons were issued subscription sheets.

To note, the municipal election will take place for 685 municipalities, and 8,710 members of municipalities will be elected.

MENAFN21122024000195011045ID1109019521


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search