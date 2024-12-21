Indian PM: Trade, Commerce Important Pillars Of Relationship With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- India's sector offers another dimension of soft power. With 43 UNESCO World Heritage sites, coupled with ongoing efforts to enhance visitor facilities, India provides a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, he noted.

For a society like Kuwait, with which India shares a rich historical connection, India's tourism opportunities are an invitation to explore and deepen the shared cultural ties, he said.

He thanked the Amir and the of the State of Kuwait for their patronage of the Indian community and looking after their welfare and wellbeing.

He added that Indians in Kuwait, who are the largest expatriate group, have contributed immensely to the development of Kuwait as doctors, businessmen, construction workers, engineers, nurses and other professionals.

"As we elevate the level of our relationship with Kuwait to a strategic partnership, I believe the role of the Indian community will only grow in importance. I am confident that Kuwaiti authorities recognize the immense contributions of this vibrant community and will continue to provide encouragement and support," he added.

Asked about Kuwaiti-Indian energy relations, the prime minister said energy is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership, estimating that last year, trade exchange crossed USD 10 billion, which reflects the deep trust and mutual benefit underpinning this partnership.

"Both nations have consistently ranked among the top ten trading partners in the energy sector. Indian companies actively engage in importing crude oil, LPG, and petroleum products from Kuwait while also exporting petroleum products to Kuwait. Currently, Kuwait stands as India's 6th largest crude supplier and 4th largest LPG supplier," he said.

As India emerges as the world's 3rd largest energy consumer, oil consumer, and LPG consumer, and Kuwait holds around 6.5 percent of global oil reserves, the scope for further collaboration is immense, he said, noting that both nations are poised to transform their traditional buyer-seller relationship into a strategic partnership by exploring opportunities across the entire oil and gas value chain.

In addition to conventional hydrocarbons trade, there exist a plethora of new areas for cooperation, including an entire value chain of Oil & Gas, as well as joint efforts in low-carbon solutions such as green hydrogen, biofuels, and carbon capture technologies, he added.

Modi noted that the petrochemical sector offers another promising avenue for collaboration as India's rapidly growing petrochemical industry is set to become USD 300 billion by 2025, as Kuwait's ambitious Petrochemical Vision under its Strategy 2040, can open doors to co-investment, technology exchange, and mutual growth.

He spoke highly of the energy partnership between India and Kuwait as not only being a pillar of economic relationship but also a driver for diversified and sustainable growth, setting a path toward a future of shared prosperity, energy security, and environmental stewardship.

Concerning GCC-India ties, he lauded the GCC as a collective entity has vital significance for India, saying that the relationship between India and the Gulf is rooted in historical, cultural and trade linkages and shared values and that these bonds have strengthened and evolved into a partnership across various areas.

He noted that the GCC region accounts for around one-sixth of India's total trade and hosts around one-third of the Indian diaspora, saying that around nine million Indians are residing in the Gulf region, forming a significant community in all the six GCC countries, and contributing positively to their economic growth and development.

In September this year, the first-ever India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue at the level of Foreign Ministers was held in Riyadh, he said, adding that an India-GCC Joint Action Plan was adopted at the meeting to strengthen cooperation in a variety of areas including political dialogue, security, trade and investment, energy, health, education, agriculture and food security, transportation, and culture.

Asked bout India's global role, especially as a voice of the Global South, he said: "India is privileged to speak for the global south. We share much in common with our fellow developing countries - from history to the aspirations of our people. We therefore not only understand, but feel their concerns. The ongoing conflicts and the resultant challenges of food, fuel and fertilizer have hit the global south hard. They are also disproportionately bearing the brunt of climate change.

He hailed his country as a reliable development partner for the global south, a first responder in times of crises for them and for others, a leader on climate action and a champion of inclusive growth and development.

He went on saying: "We gave voice to the concerns of developing countries when we assumed the Presidency of the G20. We hosted three Voice of the Global South Summits to amplify and act on the pressing needs of people. We were honored that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 at the New Delhi Summit. This was a historic achievement for the Global South, and a proud moment for us."

Regarding regional and global conflicts, mainly Gaza and Ukraine, Modi said that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield, emphasizing the importance of sincere and practical engagement between stakeholders for bridging differences and achieving negotiated settlements.

In this context, he voiced willingness to help support earnest efforts that could lead to the early restoration of peace, particularly in Gaza and Ukraine.

On the humanitarian side, he said his country sent 70 tons of humanitarian assistance, close to 65 tons of medicines to Gaza last month, in addition to USD 10 million over the last two years to UNRWA.

Modi reiterated India's support for a negotiated two-state solution towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, within secure and recognized borders.

On environmental sustainability initiatives, Modi said: "We are facing several challenges, but none more pressing than climate change. Our planet is under stress. We need urgent collective action and one that involves the entire global community. No one can do it alone. We must come together."

"India wants to lead and bring all countries together to foster pro-planet action. This is the idea behind our championing various green global initiatives," he said.

He regarded the India-led green initiatives as platforms for all nations to collectively address climate change, promote environmental sustainability, build disaster resilient infrastructure, and drive the global transition towards clean energy. (end)

fss









MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109019513