Indian PM: Trade, Commerce Important Pillars Of Relationship With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- He believed that this growth creates immense opportunities for across a variety of sectors and that the pace of infrastructure development in India is extraordinary, be it expressways, railways, airports, ports, grids or digital connectivity.

"Over the last decade, we have doubled our airports from 70 in 2014 to over 150 in 2024. In the next five years, 31 Indian cities will be serviced by metro systems. The number of education and skill development institutions has also doubled since 2014, reflecting a strong focus on human capital development. This is supported by a favorable demography and a highly skilled workforce," he said.

"Digital economy and services are raising productivity, ushering efficiency and creating new consumer demand. Almost fifty percent of all global digital payments are happening in India. Technology is changing the face of the Indian economy, from drones to green hydrogen," he added.

"Our political stability, policy predictability and reform-oriented business approach has made India a magnet for global investment, manufacturing and supply chain. The Indian growth story is attracting global manufacturers - from semiconductors, aircraft, drones to e-vehicles - to set up shop in the country." he said.

He noted that India's dynamic economic environment is also characterized by innovation and entrepreneurship, with a remarkable surge in start-ups and the manufacturing sector has seen a significant uptick, driving both domestic growth and export expansion, citing rising consumer demand, fueled by a rapidly expanding middle class, as further underscoring the vibrancy of the Indian economy.

"Across the world, if there is a country which is growing rapidly, is increasing ease of doing business, has stability and transparency for international investors, it is India," he said.

As a result, he maintained, India is one of the most attractive destinations for international investment and it is not a new market for Kuwaiti investors, adding, "There are many Kuwaiti businesses who are deeply entrenched in the Indian business ecosystem and enjoy leadership positions in their respective industries. Our investor-friendly regime and high-growth economy awaits to welcome many more."

On his government's vision to transform India into a developed country by 2047, he said: "Our vision and that of 140 crore Indians, is to see India as a developed country by 2047, when we will be celebrating 100 Years of our Independence. We are striving to accelerate growth in all sectors to improve living standards of our people. We are building an India where the physical and social infrastructure is world class and all citizens have an opportunity to excel."

"We are committed to leapfrog in our development cycle to uplift every Indian into a higher development trajectory. The results are there for all to see. In the last ten years, we have pulled 250 million people out of poverty. We are also ensuring that all our regulations and laws are as per global standards so that investors feel at home," he said.

Modi continued saying: "Similarly, I am told that Kuwait Vision 2035 focuses on transformation of the country by making the country an economic and connectivity hub. I also understand that a large number of infrastructure projects from airport terminal to sea-port to rail link, electricity transmission, renewable energy projects, and special economic zones are in the pipeline."

However, he said there is a lot of synergy in both sides' visions which align on many fronts as the tremendous pace of economic activity in both countries open up large opportunities for the two governments and companies to cooperate and collaborate.

He pointed out that Kuwait and India have a much wider partnership in a large number of areas, apart from the traditional energy sector partnership, including education, skilling, technology, and defense cooperation.

"A number of Indian companies are already engaged in execution of infrastructure projects in various sectors in Kuwait. Similarly, we are seeing investments from Kuwaiti companies in India. It is a mutually beneficial partnership in a true sense," he said.

Responding to a question about how India's soft power can influence its global outreach, he said India's civilizational ethos and heritage form the foundation of its soft power that its soft power has grown significantly alongside its expanding global presence, particularly over the last decade.

"In Kuwait and the Gulf, Indian movies stand out as a prime example of this cultural connection. We have seen that people in Kuwait have a special liking for Indian cinema. I am told that there are three weekly shows on Kuwait Television on Indian movies and actors," he said.

"Similarly, we share several attributes in our cuisine and culinary traditions. Centuries of people-to-people contact have also resulted in linguistic similarities and shared vocabulary. India's diversity and emphasis on peace, tolerance and coexistence resonate with the values of Kuwait's multicultural society. Recently, a Kuwaiti scholar translated Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic," Modi stressed.

The Indian prime minister boasted that the Indian community acts as a living bridge between the two countries, fostering a deep appreciation for Indian philosophy, music and performing arts, expressing pleasure to learn that a weekly Hindi language program has been started by Kuwait national radio titled 'Namaste Kuwait' this year. (more)

