Intrusion Detection System Market To USD 11.43 Billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Demand For Enhanced Security Solutions | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Intrusion Detection System is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising need for enhanced security measures across industries. Pune, Dec. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Detection System Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Intrusion Detection System Market was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 11.43 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Growing Demand for Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Amid Rising Cyber Threats The proliferation of cyber threats and the need to protect sensitive data have significantly escalated the demand for Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). As businesses advance in their digital transformation initiatives and the Internet of Things (IoT) expands, vulnerabilities within networks increase. Consequently, organizations are prioritizing next-generation IDS systems to mitigate risks. Industries such as healthcare, banking, IT, and government are allocating larger budgets to procure these systems to safeguard their networks and sensitive data from advanced cyberattacks. The Rising Importance of Cloud Security The increasing adoption of cloud-based services and applications has heightened security challenges for organizations. Cloud environments are inherently decentralized, exposing them to various security threats. Reports indicate that by 2025, 85% of enterprises will operate on hybrid cloud infrastructures, making advanced IDS systems a necessity. These systems provide enhanced monitoring capabilities to identify unauthorized activities and mitigate risks in distributed cloud environments.

Palo Alto Networks (Palo Alto Networks WildFire, Cortex XDR)

Cisco (Cisco Firepower Next-Generation Firewall, Cisco Advanced Malware Protection)

McAfee (McAfee Enterprise Security Manager, McAfee Advanced Threat Protection)

Fortinet (FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, FortiSandbox)

IBM (IBM QRadar Security Intelligence Platform, IBM Security Guardium Data Security Platform)

Check Point Software Technologies (Check Point Infinity Architecture, Check Point Threat Prevention)

Trend Micro (Trend Micro Deep Security, Trend Micro Network Security Platform)

Sophos (Sophos XG Firewall, Sophos Intercept X Advanced Endpoint Protection)

Kaspersky (Kaspersky Security Center, Kaspersky Endpoint Security)

Symantec (Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec Advanced Threat Protection)

Rapid7 (InsightVM Vulnerability Management, InsightIDR Security Detection and Response)

Darktrace (Darktrace Enterprise Immune System, Darktrace Antigena)

CrowdStrike, (CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Protection)

Carbon Black (Carbon Black Cloud Platform, Carbon Black Endpoint Protection)

Qualys (Qualys Vulnerability Management and Compliance, Qualys Cloud Agent)

Tripwire (Tripwire Enterprise, Tripwire Log Center)

ArcSight (ArcSight Enterprise Security Management (ESM), ArcSight Logger)

LogRhythm (LogRhythm NextGen SIEM, LogRhythm Threat Detection and Response)

AlienVault (AlienVault OSSIM, AlienVault Threat Intelligence Platform) Suricata (Suricata Open-source IDS, Suricata Cloud IDS) Intrusion Detection System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.71 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.0 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Rise in Security Breaches and Cyberattacks Fuels Growth of the IDS Market

. Impact of BYOD and CYOD Trends on the Growth of the IDS Market

Revolutionizing IDS with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into IDS technology has transformed the cybersecurity landscape. AI-driven IDS solutions can process vast volumes of data, identify anomalies, and execute timely responses to potential security breaches. These systems reduce false positives, enhance threat detection accuracy, and provide real-time insights. For example, research conducted by MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory found that AI-based IDS solutions can reduce detection times by up to 60% compared to traditional methods.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The solution segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share of 56%, owing to the rising demand for automated threat detection in real time. Below we explore key solutions such as network-based and host-based IDS which are essential to defending sensitive information against increasingly advanced cyber intrusions. This leadership is driven by the need for higher security measures in industries such as healthcare, banking, and government. The implementation of AI and machine learning additionally boosts the efficiency of these solutions, thereby accelerating market growth. In addition, the increasing regulatory compliance requirements are also boosting the adoption of IDS solutions in many industries.

The services segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributable to the increasing demand for installation, integration, and support through managed services. Thus, the need for these services has skyrocketed with many organizations looking for experts to help administer and configure them. With the growing sophistication of cyber threats, businesses need constant monitoring and regular updates which is why, there has been an increased demand for IDS services.

Intrusion Detection System Market Segmentation:

By Component Type



Solution SERVICES

By Deployment Type



Cloud-Based Infrastructure-Based

By End-User Type



BFSI

IT & Communication

Aerospace and Defense

Software Industry Manufacturing

Regional Landscape

North America dominated the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) market and represented a significant revenue share in 2023. Supported by the wide-scale implementation of next-generation cybersecurity technologies and the concentration of significant IDS solution providers in this region, it is mainly responsible for this leadership. Market growth is largely due to increasing U.S. data protection regulations and the increasing incidence of cyberattacks on a wide variety of industries, including finance, healthcare, and IT.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to achieve the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid digital transformation in countries like China, India, and Japan is driving this surge resulting in massive demand for robust IDS solutions. The increase in investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, awareness of cyber exhibitions, and an increase in the number of data breaches are the primary factors fueling this market growth. Cloud and hybrid environments are also expanding in the region, while government-backed digital security initiatives are contributing to rapid adoption of IDS technologies.





Recent Developments

March 2024- Cisco expanded its portfolio with an AI-powered intrusion detection platform. This new system uses machine learning algorithms to detect anomalies in network traffic and identify emerging threats more effectively.

April 2024 - Palo Alto Networks launched an updated version of its IDS system, integrating enhanced deep packet inspection (DPI) to detect sophisticated cyberattacks, particularly in cloud environments.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Intrusion Detection System Market Segmentation, By Component Type

8. Intrusion Detection System Market Segmentation, By End-Use Type

9. Intrusion Detection System Market Segmentation, By Deployment Type

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

