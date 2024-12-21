Number Of Wounded Increased As Result Of Yesterday's Shelling Of Kherson
12/21/2024 8:07:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, two people injured during yesterday's shelling of the regional center and suburbs turned to doctors.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, two people who were injured yesterday as a result of Russian aggression turned to doctors for help,” Mrochko wrote.
According to him, in the center of the city, a 21-year-old girl sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her shoulder and legs due to yesterday's morning massive shelling of the city.
In addition, a 56-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury, contusion, bruises and abrasions to his head in Antonivka around 15.30.
As previously reported, two people died and 11 others were wounded in hostile attacks in Kherson region over the past da .
