Lawrence County Receives $20, 000 Check For Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has presented a check for $20,000 to Lawrence County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. Pictured here are David Morgan, county executive for Lawrence County, and Misti Baker, director of Solid Waste for the South Central Tennessee Development District.

