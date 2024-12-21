عربي


Azerbaijan Clarifies Municipal Election Ballot Paper Count

12/21/2024 7:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Six million ballot papers will be printed for the municipal elections in Azerbaijan set for January 29, 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) today, Azernews reports.

Ten days prior to the elections, he said, ballots will be printed.

To note, the forthcoming municipal electoral process in the Republic of Azerbaijan is slated for January 29, 2025. This marks the sixth iteration of the Republican electoral process for municipal governance in Azerbaijan. The electoral process will be conducted on a majoritarian framework, wherein only municipal representatives will be selected by the electorate.

AzerNews

