Azerbaijan Clarifies Municipal Election Ballot Paper Count
Date
12/21/2024 7:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Six million ballot papers will be printed for the municipal
elections in Azerbaijan set for January 29, 2025, Deputy Chairman
of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov said at a
meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) today,
Azernews reports.
Ten days prior to the elections, he said, ballots will be
printed.
To note, the forthcoming municipal electoral process in the
Republic of Azerbaijan is slated for January 29, 2025. This marks
the sixth iteration of the Republican electoral process for
municipal governance in Azerbaijan. The electoral process will be
conducted on a majoritarian framework, wherein only municipal
representatives will be selected by the electorate.
