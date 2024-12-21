Russian Decoy Drone Found In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sappers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have recovered the remains of an enemy drone from a tree in a settlement in the Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service reported the discovery on its website , Ukrinform reports.

Explosives technicians from the State Emergency Service's Mobile Rescue Center identified the drone as a decoy, which lacked a warhead and posed no threat to public safety.

Photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service