Russian Decoy Drone Found In Kyiv Region

12/21/2024 6:06:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sappers from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have recovered the remains of an enemy drone from a tree in a settlement in the Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service reported the discovery on its website , Ukrinform reports.


Explosives technicians from the State Emergency Service's Mobile Rescue Center identified the drone as a decoy, which lacked a warhead and posed no threat to public safety.

Photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

