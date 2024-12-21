Kapaz FC Parts Ways With Two Players

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kapaz FC team has parted ways with two of its players.

According to information obtained by Azernews , the Ganja club has bid farewell to Malian forward Lassana N'Diaye and Albanian midfielder Redon Mihana.

Both players' contracts were terminated prematurely.

It should be noted that Lassana N'Diaye and Redon Mihana were transferred to "Kapaz" at the beginning of this season.