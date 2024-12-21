Kapaz FC Parts Ways With Two Players
Kapaz FC team has parted ways with two of its players.
According to information obtained by Azernews,
the Ganja club has bid farewell to Malian forward Lassana N'Diaye
and Albanian midfielder Redon Mihana.
Both players' contracts were terminated prematurely.
It should be noted that Lassana N'Diaye and Redon Mihana were
transferred to "Kapaz" at the beginning of this season.
