Brazilian President Returns To Capital After Satisfactory Medical Examination

BRASILIA, Dec 21 – Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, returned to Brasilia after a cranial tomography confirmed his stable condition, said his medical team.

Roberto Kalil Filho, Lula's personal physician, said, the examination result was even better than previous ones. The president has been cleared to return to Brasilia, where he will undergo medical evaluations every 10 days.

Although Lula has been advised to avoid“physical exercise,” he is permitted to resume his daily activities.

The president has undergone a series of emergency surgeries for an intracranial hematoma, caused by a fall in the bathroom on Oct 19, and received five stitches to close a wound on the back of his head.

Lula met with his ministers and had lunch with them yesterday, at Granja do Torto, the president's residence in Brasilia.


