First Gulf Cup In Bahrain...Promising Journey To Achieve Gulf Dream

Photo feature by Hammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step" was not just a phrase for men who were resolutely determined to achieve success in the Gulf Cup championships and were keen on their steady development on technical, organizational and levels.

The first Arabian Gulf Cup Championship was launched in Bahrain in 1970 on a sand fields with the participation of four teams; Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Indeed, it was a promising journey that has continued evolving now to produce the 26th edition hosted by Kuwait between December 21 until 3rd of January, held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah Stadium. (end)

