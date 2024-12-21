Dubai Hosts Over 60 Startups, Entrepreneurs For AI Connect Event

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Event connects tech startups with entities to help boost AI adoption in Dubai's public sector.











Dubai-UAE. December 2024: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) today hosted the AI Connect event, convening over 60 startups and entrepreneurs along with several government entities and institutions to boost AI adoption in the government sector.

Organised by Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) the event saw startups and government entities sign agreements to co-develop AI applications and solutions in Dubai.





AI Connect is part of DCAI's mission to align startups with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, supporting its strategic goal and reinforcing the emirate's position as a global hub for AI innovation.

At the event, startups had the opportunity to share their work and engage with stakeholders in public and private sectors. Saeed Al Falasi, Director of DCAI, highlighted some of the innovative projects and AI use cases in Dubai's government that are addressing critical challenges and improving operations.

Startups and government entities including Musafir, AI Camp, Pixonal, Enterprise Bot, and Aqtab participated in a panel discussion, where they shared success stories and emphasised the importance of government support in turning ideas into reality.

Delegates were also briefed on Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation. The plan outlines a roadmap for enhancing quality of life in Dubai through various AI applications.

Overseen by DCAI, the plan focuses on creating an ideal environment for AI startups and for attracting global talent. Such an environment is founded on ease-of-doing-business, advanced digital infrastructure and agile regulatory frameworks.

AI Connect also discussed the need to increase the number of women working in the field of AI as well as strategies to address challenges around AI development and integration.