(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Justin Trudeau's grip on power is slipping. The once-popular Canadian Prime now faces a no-confidence vote that could end his nine-year reign. This drama unfolds against a backdrop of economic turmoil and public discontent.



Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Party, has withdrawn support for Trudeau's minority government. Singh plans to introduce a no-confidence motion when Parliament resumes on January 27, 2025. With other opposition parties backing this move, Trudeau's ouster seems likely.



Recent paint a grim picture for the Liberal Party. The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, now enjoy a commanding 22-point lead. Only 21% of Canadians would vote Liberal in an election, while 43% favor the Conservatives . Trudeau's personal approval rating has plummeted to -40, with just 26% approving of his leadership.



(Dec 16, 2024, after Trudeau's presentation of his Economic Statement, Pierre Poilievre delivered what will become known in Canada's political history as "The Speech." )



[arve url="" /]



Several factors have contributed to this decline. Trudeau's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 trucker protests drew criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. His use of the Emergencies Act during the protests was later ruled unlawful by a federal court.



Economic challenges have further eroded support. Rising inflation and a housing crisis have left many Canadians struggling . Surveys show 81% of lower-income and 50% of middle-income earners feel financially strained. In major cities, 75% of renters can't afford starter homes.

Trudeau's Downfall: Canada's Political Landscape Shifts

The resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on December 16, 2024, dealt another blow to Trudeau's leadership. This prompted calls from within the Liberal Party for Trudeau to step down, with at least 19 MPs publicly urging his resignation.



Adding to the pressure, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on Canadian imports. This looming economic threat could double unemployment rates in Canada.



Trudeau now faces limited options. He could resign and allow an interim leader to take over, or attempt to delay Parliament's return. However, with united opposition and waning public support, his political future looks uncertain.



This potential change in leadership comes at a critical time for Canada. The country must navigate economic challenges, international trade tensions, and domestic policy issues. The outcome of this political upheaval will shape Canada's direction for years to come.

MENAFN21122024007421016031ID1109019207