(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos Club is in the final stages of selling Lucas Barbosa to Red Bull Bragantino. The 23-year-old midfielder's potential move marks a significant shift in his career trajectory. Barbosa's recent performances have caught the eye of several clubs.



Barbosa's time at Juventude in 2024 proved to be a turning point. He appeared in 56 matches, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists. This impressive run boosted his value considerably. His return to Santos was met with high expectations.



The young player's journey with Santos has been eventful. He made 65 appearances for the first team, netting seven goals and four assists. However, his path took a detour in July 2023. Santos loaned him to Coritiba , seeking to give him more playing time.



Barbosa's stint at Coritiba didn't go as planned. He struggled to establish himself in the team. This led to another loan move in January, this time to Juventude. It was here that Barbosa found his form and caught Red Bull Bragantino's attention.







Red Bull Bragantino's interest in Barbosa comes at a crucial time for the club. They narrowly avoided relegation this season, securing their place in Serie A on the final matchday. The club is now looking to strengthen its squad for the upcoming challenges.



The potential transfer aligns with both clubs' interests. Santos can benefit from the financial aspect of the deal. Red Bull Bragantino, on the other hand, gains a promising talent. Barbosa could play a key role in their 2025 campaigns.

Santos Negotiates Lucas Barbosa's Transfer to Red Bull Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino's ambitions extend beyond just the league. They will compete in the Sao Paulo State Championship and the Brazilian Cup in 2025. Barbosa's addition could provide the creative spark they need in these competitions.



This transfer saga highlights the dynamic nature of Brazilian football. Young talents often move between clubs, seeking opportunities to showcase their skills. Barbosa's journey from Santos to potentially Red Bull Bragantino exemplifies this trend.



The deal, once finalized, could benefit all parties involved. Barbosa gets a fresh start at a competitive club. Red Bull Bragantino adds depth to their squad. Santos receives compensation for a player they developed.







MENAFN21122024007421016031ID1109019205