California announces emergency due to virus outburst

(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state of emergency after new cases of the H5N1 avian influenza virus were discovered in dairy cows in southern California. While he emphasized that the risk to the general public remains low, the declaration aims to provide agencies with the resources needed to respond swiftly to the outbreak.



The virus has been spreading through dairy cattle across at least 16 states since March, and while the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) reports no confirmed human-to-human transmission, there have been 61 human cases nationwide, including 34 in California.



"This proclamation is a targeted response to give agencies the flexibility and resources to act quickly," Newsom stated. "Although the public risk remains low, we are taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread."



The H5N1 virus is highly concerning due to its potential for severe human infections. The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented more than 860 confirmed human cases since 2003, with a fatality rate of about 53%. No deaths have been reported in the current outbreak, which began in 2022, primarily affecting poultry farms. In an effort to control the virus, over 100 million birds have been culled.



California is the first state to declare a state of emergency over the issue, although Colorado issued a targeted 'disaster' alert in July. In response to the outbreak, California has already implemented preventive measures on dairy and poultry farms to limit employee exposure, as most cases have involved farm workers.



In addition, the CDC reported the first case of severe illness linked to bird flu in a Louisiana patient who had close contact with sick and dead birds from a backyard flock. While the FDA has reassured consumers that grocery-store beef and dairy products remain safe, they have advised against consuming raw milk.



