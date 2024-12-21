Industry Veteran Anil Dua Joins Lectrix EV And Mooving As Co-Founder

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20th December, New Delhi: Mr Anil Dua has joined as a partner and co-founder of the SAR E-Mobility Division, which comprises Lectrix and Mooving businesses. A seasoned leader with a proven track record across diverse industries, Mr Dua brings the group over three decades of unparalleled expertise in strategic leadership, digital transformation, and brand-building.



Most recently, Mr. Dua served as the Group CEO of Dish TV, where he steered the company through transformative milestones, including the merger with Videocon D2H. Before Dish TV, Mr Dua held pivotal roles at OTE Group in Oman, Hero MotoCorp, Unilever, and Gillette. At Hero MotoCorp, he was instrumental in the iconic rebranding from Hero Honda to Hero, doubling volumes and tripling turnover during his tenure. His strategic contributions have earned him numerous awards, including the IAA Marketer of the Year and recognition among India\'s Top 50 Brand Leaders.



As an IIT Delhi alumnus with an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Mr. Dua\'s stellar academic background complements his professional journey. His leadership philosophy, marked by innovation and collaboration, aligns seamlessly with SAR Group\'s mission to accelerate India\'s transition to sustainable mobility.



Commenting on the joining, Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of SAR Group, said, \"Mr. Dua\'s passion for operational excellence and brand building makes him a transformative force in any organization. His remarkable ability to lead with clarity and purpose has set new benchmarks in every role he has undertaken. At SAR Group, we are excited to join hands as co-founders and leverage his strategic vision with unparalleled experience to redefine the future of electric mobility and propel us toward our goal of becoming a leader in sustainable transportation. His focus on driving growth, innovation, and operational rigour aligns perfectly with our mission.



Commenting on his new role, Mr Anil Dua said, \"I am thrilled to join hands with SAR Group, a group with a remarkable history of creating household brands and delivering customer-focused solutions. Electric mobility is still in its early stages, making this an exciting time to collaborate as the industry evolves. With its comprehensive ecosystem approach-Lectrix EV as the OEM and Mooving as the energy service provider-SAR Group is well-positioned to redefine mobility. I look forward to applying my experience to foster growth and drive innovation in this rapidly transforming industry.\"



With Mr Dua on board, Lectrix EV and Mooving will strengthen their market positions, expand their product portfolios, and make electric mobility more accessible and sustainable. His visionary leadership will undoubtedly steer both companies toward a future of transformative growth and industry leadership.



About Lectrix EV:



Lectrix EV is the e-mobility arm of SAR Group and was launched in 2020. The company is driven by a passion to provide reliable and advanced electric two-wheelers to consumers. With an initial investment of Rs 300 crore and supported by a production facility with an annual capacity of 1.5 lakh EVs, Lectrix EV plans to add a wide range of electric two-wheelers to its portfolio. With a keen focus on technology and innovation, the company aims to disrupt the electric scooter segment with technologically advanced products provided at affordable prices.

