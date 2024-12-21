(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced on Wednesday that it had carried out a routine "counter-sabotage" operation in Kiev's district. The raid, which was conducted in coordination with the National and military police, aimed to assess and enhance the area's protection against potential sabotage threats and ensure the safety of individuals under high-level state security.



During the operation, law enforcement officers inspected various buildings and grounds in the area, including public institutions and residential zones, searching for unspecified "prohibited items." People present in the area were subject to random checks. The SBU urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities, carry identification, and follow curfew regulations, acknowledging potential inconveniences caused by the operation.



It was not immediately clear if the raid resulted in any significant findings or the apprehension of suspects. The operation was seen as part of broader efforts to bolster the security of Ukraine’s leadership, coming one day after the assassination of General Igor Kirillov, the commander of Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces. Kirillov and his aide were killed in an explosion in Moscow, with reports suggesting the SBU may have been responsible for the attack. Moscow has condemned the incident as a terrorist act and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.



