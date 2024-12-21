President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud
Pezeshkian, expressing deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of
Iran and personally to President Pezeshkian for the support in the
unanimous election of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a member of the
11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic
Cooperation (D-8) held in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19, 2024,
Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I extend my profound gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran
and to you personally for the unanimous election of the Republic of
Azerbaijan as a member of the Developing Eight Organization for
Economic Cooperation (D-8) during the 11th D-8 Summit held on
December 19, 2024, in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.
It is noteworthy that the D-8 organization, which has been
operating for nearly thirty years, has for the first time made a
decision regarding expansion. This historic decision, reflecting
international trust in Azerbaijan, is a special source of pride for
us.
The unequivocal support expressed for Azerbaijan's candidacy is
a testament to our strong friendship, cooperative relations, unity,
and solidarity with each member country of the organization.
I am confident that Azerbaijan, together with all member
countries, will contribute to safeguarding the fundamental
principles of the D-8, deepening cooperation within the
organization, promoting our common interests, strengthening Islamic
solidarity, and mobilizing joint efforts to transform it into a
greater power.
Taking this opportunity, I express my confidence that we will
continue our joint efforts to further strengthen the friendship and
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, based on mutual respect
and good neighborliness, in line with the interests of our peoples
and countries.
Once again, I express my gratitude to you, wishing you good
health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace
and prosperity for the friendly and brotherly people of Iran," the
letter reads.
MENAFN21122024000195011045ID1109018936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.