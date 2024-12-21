Norway announces USD232 million aid package for Ukraine’s military support

(MENAFN) Norway has aided a USD232 million package (about 2.6 billion Norwegian kroner) to assist Ukraine. The aid will support military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine. That is posed on Norway’s website and transmitted by Ukrinform.



The package contains:



- USD115 million for gear to strengthen Ukraine’s navy, such as small boats, exploration drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions, and mine countermeasure drones. This support is part of a maritime coalition led by the United Kingdom and Norway.



- USD85 million for air defense equipment, which includes radars, decoy ground equipment, and anti-drone electronic warfare systems.



- USD33 million to provide aid and extra parts for crucial systems lately sent to Ukraine.



“The war in Ukraine continues, and the need for military equipment remains critical. Through this fund, we can help ensure that Ukraine receives the weapons and equipment it needs to fight against the Russian invasion,” stated Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.



