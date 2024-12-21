Saudi Arabia Condemns Car Attack In Germany

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned the ramming attack in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday, which left several people killed or injured.

In a press release, the Saudi Foreign restated the kingdom's denunciation of violence, while voicing sympathy with and sincere condolence to the families of the and wishing a quick recovery for those in the incident.

A car rammed into a crowd at a Christmas in the German central city of Magdeburg on Friday evening, killing at least one person and wounding over 60 others.

The government of the state of Saxony-Anhalt announced the arrest of the attacker but did not reveal his identity. (end)

