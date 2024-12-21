US Airstrike Kills ISIS Leader In Syria - CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces conducted a precision targeting leader Abu Yusif aka Mahmud in the Dayr az Zawr Province, Syria, resulting in two ISIS operatives killed, including Abu Yusif.

"This airstrike is part of CENTCOMآ's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond," it said in a press release on X.

This strike was conducted in an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians, it added.

"As stated before, the United States, working with allies and partners in the region, will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.

"ISIS has the intent to break out of detention the over 8,000 ISIS operatives currently being held in facilities in Syria. We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria," he added. (end)

