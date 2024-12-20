MOSAIC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.21 PER SHARE
Date
12/20/2024 11:06:50 PM
|
Tampa, FL, 12/20/2024 / 16:17, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 20, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2025.
The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .
|
Investors
Jason Tremblay
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4226
...
Joan Tong, CFA
The Mosaic Company
863-640-0826
...
|
Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
...
SOURCE: The Mosaic Company
12/20/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group
MENAFN20122024004691010666ID1109018676
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.